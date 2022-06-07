Durban ‘killer’ mom booked for psychiatric evaluation

A mother who allegedly battered to death her three-year-old child with a rolling pin in Durban last week will undergo psychiatric evaluation at the Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

The 33-year-old woman appeared at the Durban regional court on Monday to answer to charges of murder. The matter was adjourned to July 6 to allow the suspect to be admitted to the hospital for observation, according to Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, who added that the woman remains in police custody.

Police spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the police responded to a complaint at about 8pm on May 31 and proceeded to a flat on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street in central Durban.

“On arrival, police found the body of a three-year-old girl with strangulation marks. It is alleged that the mother also assaulted the victim with a wooden rolling pin on the face and head,” said Gwala.

