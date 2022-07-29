E-edition
Crime

Eight women raped while shooting music video

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Picture: Gallo Images

Police have confirmed that eight women were allegedly violently raped while shooting a music video in Krugersdorp on Thursday.

In a public statement the police said a production company was shooting the video in West village mining dump when they were attacked by a group of armed men.

“Eight of the victims were allegedly raped by the suspects before robbing them of their belongings. Provincial Commisioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has mobilised maximum resources to hunt down the perpetrators. Police have registered cases of rape and armed robbery,” reads the statement.

Filming equipment, watches, cellphones and other valuables were taken.

