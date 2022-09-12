Fifth suspect in mayor Moses Maluleke murder appears in court

Tshianeo Munyai, the fifth suspect in the murder case of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke, appeared at the Malamulele magistrate’s court on Monday to answer to charges of murder.

The case was postponed to September 19 for Munyai to secure legal representation and to join his four co-accused.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the 56-year-old Maluleke was gunned down allegedly by the five accused at his homestead in Xikundu village in July.

His 18-year-old son was injured during the home invasion and was rushed to the hospital.

Munyai has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

NPA spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the agency initially had four suspects who had been arrested and appeared in court.

“They all abandoned their bail applications. The incident took place on the 21 July 2022 where the accused allegedly shot and killed Maluleke,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

