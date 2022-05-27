Five former Transnet senior executives arrested

Five former senior executives from Transnet have been arrested on Friday morning.

The former executives were arrested after handing themselves in at the Brackendowns Police Station.

The National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement that the accused will appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court sitting at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court later today.

The five are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The five arrested are former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, Eric Wood from the Gupta-linked companies, Acting Group Chief Financial officer Garry Pita, ex-group Treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Asset Management director Daniel Roy and Gupta fixer Kuben Moodley.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author