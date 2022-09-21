Four wanted criminals die in shootout with Umlazi police

Four notorious suspects wanted for murder, armed robbery and housebreaking were killed in a gun battle with the police in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Thenjiwe Ngcobo, members of the police proceeded to a house at G Section in Umlazi where the suspects were said to be hiding. On arrival, they surrounded the premises and instructed the occupants to open the door.

Instead, the men inside the house started firing at the police, who shot back, killing four suspects aged between 25 and 30.

“Police at Umlazi police station are investigating cases of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition against the men,” said Ngcobo in a statement on Wednesday.

“They also recovered two pistols and nine rounds of ammunition inside the house.”

