Crime

 Fourth suspect in Hillary Gardee murder abandons bail

By Coceka Magubeni
Hillary Gardee

A fourth suspect in the Hillary Gardee’s murder case, Hlabirwa Nkune, appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The 36-year-old is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, rape, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Hlabirwa Rasie Nkune is one of the suspects in the murder of Hillary Gardee.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said Nkune opted not to apply for bail after it was discovered that he has other pending murder cases in two different courts in the province.

“He is also facing a charge of the murder of a woman named Nonkululeko Nkosi, in Delmas Magistrate’s Court and two counts of murder in KaNyamazane, for allegedly killing a police officer and her sister in May this year.

“He also has a previous conviction in which he was sentenced to four years of correctional supervision, for possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said Nyuswa.

The continuation of the bail hearing in respect of accused two and three continues on  September 2, while the case involving Nkune was postponed to 9 September.

All suspects are remanded in custody.

Hillary Gardee was abducted, and her body later found on Lydenburg road in May this year.

 

