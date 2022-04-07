Free State University students nabbed for arson

Four University of the Free State students from the Qwaqwa campus have been apprehended for allegedly burning and damaging the university’s property.

The suspected arsonists were arrested at the scene in Phuthaditjhaba on Monday, in what the university believes was a retaliation from the students who are still dissatisfied about their National Student Financial Aid Scheme payments.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said in a statement that the first suspect’s arrest led to the apprehension of the other three, who were cornered in a village outside the university campus.

“The four suspects, aged between 20 to 30 years, are in custody and face charges of arson and malicious damage to property. They will be appearing before the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court on Thursday,” said Mophiring, adding that the search is ongoing for more suspects.

“The police are following all the leads to bring the outstanding suspects to book.”

