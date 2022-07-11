Gqeberha father in court for murder of his son

A 64-year-old man is appearing at the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday for the murder of his 35-year-old son in Kwanobuhle, Gqeberha on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said an argument erupted between the father and son. According to Naidu, the father is said to have gone to the bedroom and came back armed with a firearm and allegedly shot his son in the chest and arm.

“The victim ran out into the street and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital by a resident but [later] succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was arrested at the hospital while he was also receiving treatment,” said Naidu.

It is alleged that the father was injured when the victim’s 39-year-old brother assaulted him with a brick after the shooting.

“A case of murder is under investigation. The 9mm firearm was confiscated by the police,” added Naidu.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author