High court judge brings to end serial rapist’s reign of terror

Siyabulela Qunta, a 41-year-old man who attentively chose young victims for his sexual pleasures, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after a four-year trial.

Qunta, who faced charges of rape, kidnapping and assault, was sentenced in the Gqeberha High Court on Wednesday. All his victims were between the ages of five and seven years old.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the perpetrator would roam the streets of New Brighton and Kwazakele carefully picking out his victims and then luring them to secluded spots where he raped them.

“He was arrested in April 2018 in Tsotsobe Street in Kwazakele after trying to kidnap a seven-year-old girl who was on her way to a nearby shop. His DNA linked him to five other cases of rape,” said Naidu.

Provincial police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, applauded the sterling efforts of the Motherwell family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for ensuring that the child rapist would no longer be a threat to innocent children.

“The lives of these children have been so painfully affected through the contemptible actions of the accused. As SAPS management, we applaud and commend the team involved for their unrelenting spirit in making sure that the accused’s reign of terror on the vulnerable came to an end,” said Mene.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author