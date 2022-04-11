High court postpones Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial to Tuesday

A high court in Pretoria on Monday postponed the murder trial of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalminder Senzo Meyiwa to Tuesday to allow lawyers to consult the accused on statements from the state.

This after a request by co-accused Muzi Sibiya’s legal representative to consult with his client. Sibiya, who is already serving a jail term for an unrelated incident, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars by the Vosloorus magistrate’s court on Thursday last week.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement that Sibiya was jailed for attempting to kill Ntombenhle Ndaba and Mfanelo Mbatha after he opened fire at them. The pair miraculously survived the attack.

The court also ruled that Sibiya was unfit to possess a firearm.

The NPA said in a statement: “He was also accused of shooting his girlfriend in December 2014 after she had threatened to blow the whistle for his alleged involvement in the murder of Senzo Meyiwa, for which he had apparently confided in the girlfriend about.”

Meyiwa was gunned down in 2014 while visiting his baby-mama singer Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s house in Vosloorus, on the east of Johannesburg.

Last year, the police arrested five men and implicated them in the murder of the football star. They are charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of firearms without a licence.

