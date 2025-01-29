Holiday scam accused released on R10k bail

The case of holiday scam-accused Francois Swart, 40, was heard before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

This after turning himself in to the Gauteng Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

The suspect is accused of operating a vacation scam.

According to the Hawks, Swart sold vacation packages to travellers who placed money into the bank account of his travel agency, Priority Escape. Clients were duped into paying monies for trips to the Maldives.

When due to embark on the trips, the clients found out that Priority Escape had ceased to operate and never received any refunds.

Sold non-existent vacation packages totalling over R2m

The Hawks’ Colonel Katlego Mogale said after a thorough investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime examination, it was found that the suspect had used more than R2.1-million that had been deposited into the account for his personal benefit.

“The suspect is alleged to have been involved in fraudulent activities relating to travel vouchers. He is said to have sold holiday packages to holidaymakers for trips to the Maldives, for which they paid monies into the Priority Escapes (company).

“When due to embark on the trips, the clients found out that Priority Escapes had ceased operations and never received any refunds,” said Mogale.

Swart was later released on R10, 000 bail, and the case was postponed to April 2 2025.

Background to the case

In December 2023, police in Limpopo were seeking information about the whereabouts of alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart, 39, whose Fourways-based travel agency Priority Escapes stands accused of defrauding holiday companies in Modimolle of millions of rands.

The police issued an arrest warrant for Swart, the managing director of the travel agency Priority Escapes. Swart was alleged to have defrauded many would-be holidaymakers of hundreds of thousands of rands.

According to the information available then, a case of fraud was opened at the Modimolle Police Station in August 2023. The complainant alleged that two companies were defrauded of more than R130,000 by Priority Escapes.

Used de-registered travel agency to receive money

The suspect allegedly received full payment from the complainants for him to fulfil holiday arrangements on their behalf. This misrepresentation was furthered when the suspect issued documents purporting that the holiday was arranged and paid in full. It was later confirmed that the documents the complainants received were false.

Police appealed to any person with knowledge of Swart’s whereabouts to provide the details to the police. This by contacting the Investigating Officer Warrant Officer Gawie Greef on 082 565 7800. Or they can contact Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station or use MySAPS app.

The investigation later led to Swart’s arrest.

