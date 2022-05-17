Jealous 30-year-old Free State man kills ex-girlfriend and her son

Gender-based violence is another pandemic that is affecting South Africans, especially women and children.

This after a 30-year-old man was arrested following the murder of a mother and son in Free State at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said the suspect allegedly went to his 34-year-old ex-girlfriend’s house in the early hours of the morning and stabbed her to death. But his wrath did not end there, as he also struck her 14-year-old son on the head with a hammer, killing him instantly.

“The suspect alleged that he thought the son was the current boyfriend of the woman. The suspect fled the scene thereafter,” said Khosana.

Khosana said the investigating officer, Constable Masilo Moreki, left no stone unturned, and through the assistance of community members, managed to nab the suspect.

The suspect will face murder charges when he appears at the Viljoenskroon magistrate’s court, Free State on Wednesday.

