Judge orders Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer to leave courtroom

Afro-pop musician Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer was on Monday ordered by judge Tshifhiwa Maumela to leave the courtroom where the murder trial of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was in progress.

Magdalene Moonsamy was observing the proceedings at the Pretoria High Court on Khumalo’s instructions, where the first witness, Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia, was giving testimony.

Meyiwa was visiting Khumalo, his girlfriend at the time, when he was gunned down inside her home in October 2014.

Last week, advocates George Baloyi and Malesela Teffo, who are representing the five men accused of the murder, raised concerns about Moonsamy being present in court.

Teffo argued that Moonsamy is being exposed to the proceedings and court documents, noting that her presence could complicate the proceedings should Khumalo become a state witness later in the trial.

“Moonsamy is a watching brief and every time she goes and gives Kelly feedback. She is also getting our documents. These are classified documents of the court [that] cannot just be given to everybody. That’s my concern,” argued Teffo.

“What if Kelly becomes a state witness tomorrow, but her watching brief is here. Why is Kelly concerned about a watching brief? Why can’t everybody in that house have a watching brief?”

Teffo’s efforts to have Moonsamy removed proved futile as Maumela allowed her to stay, stating that Moonsamy would see all the proceedings on television anyway.

Moonsamy returned to the courtroom for the proceedings on Monday and assured the court that she would not interfere with the proceedings. However, as the trial began, Baloyi requested that she be removed from the courtroom.

He argued that her presence should only be allowed when and if her client was called to testify.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to all charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

