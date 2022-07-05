Len Cloete not out of the woods yet

Months after being shot at the head at close range at Misty Hills Country Hotel in Muldersdrift in Gauteng, Len Cloete, is still not talking and walking.

Cloete was shot at point black after an altercation with the police who were called by the hotel staff to calm him down in an alleged drunken brawl.

Speaking to Sunday World, a private investigator Luke Eslin of Mike Bolhuis Specialised Security Services, a private investigation company appointed by Cloete’s family said that Cloete is under a 24-hour healthcare at his home.

“Our client is still not talking nor walking since that incident where he was shot by the police officer. We are still waiting for the police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to come and interview Mr. Cloete, but since he cannot speak or walk, we are still waiting. We are in communication with the IPID on the progress of the matter. Mr. Cloete’s wife opened a case of attempted murder on her husband by police. The police also opened the case against Mr. Cloete, which they say it is malicious damage to property and robbery. The wife of Mr. Cloete is also busy with her lawyers to sue the police for shooting her husband,” said Eslin.

Eslin also said that Cloete suffered a serious damage to his brain, and it will be a waiting game for the police to interview him since he is still not speaking yet.

IPID spokesperson, Lizzy Suping said, “We need to allow the investigation process to take its course. IPID has to interview the victim and unfortunately, he is unwell at the moment.”

