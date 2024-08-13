Limpopo police nab ATM bomber in the Free State

Police in Limpopo reckon they have made a significant breakthrough in their fight against crime following the arrest of a sought-after ATM bomber.

The capturing of the alleged criminal mastermind, Tonny Ngwenya, 42, on Sunday was a welcome relieve.

Ngwenya, a Zimbabwean national, was captured in the sleepy Free State town of Ladybrand on Sunday.

Arrested in Ladybrand, Free State

He made a brief appearance in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Tuesday. The suspect faces charges of armed robbery and malicious damage to property.

Ngwenya is expected to join his accomplices for a pre-trial hearing at the regional court on August 15.

It is has been a while since law enforcement agencies were on Ngwenya’s tail following a series of daring ATM bombings in the province.

He was captured following a successful joint operation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit. They included the Flying Squad, the Ladybrand police and Vusela Risk security.

Ngwenya’s ultimate arrest follows a thorough investigation into a string of ATM bombings and robberies in the province.

Targeted secluded ATMs between 2022 and 2023

Widely reported as the kingpin of a criminal syndicate, Ngwenya arrived in South Africa and launched a reign of terror. He targeted secluded ATMs between January 2022 and May 2023.

His 12 accomplices have already been arrested and are appearing in various courts of law.

Ngwenya has for several months evaded arrest until the success of the joint operation.

Limpopo has experienced an upsurge in ATM blasting in recent years.

Recently, 11 suspects aged between 25 and 47 years old were arrested for ATM bombings.

The suspects are facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Also charges of malicious damage to property, contravention of the explosives and illegal Immigration Acts.

This after they were linked positively to 10 cases of ATM bombings.

During the arrests, police confiscated dye-stained bank notes. Also confiscated were some explosives, three firearms and 18 live ammunitions as well as two vehicles.

Special task team

A Task team was assembled to trace and arrest ATM bombing suspects across Limpopo province. It made a major breakthrough in apprehending 10 suspects.

The arrests were made during a multidisciplinary “Operation Takedown”.

This follows a string of business robberies committed in the Capricorn, Sekhukhune and Mopani districts. A group of heavily armed suspects attacked filling stations. During these attacks, explosives were detonated to access cash from drop-in-safes and ATMs.

More arrests coming

Police in the province say they have been working tirelessly to effect more arrests. There is a possibility that the suspects might be linked to more cases.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner of SAPS, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the team. He lauded their outstanding collaboration and dedication to bringing the suspect to justice.

Hadebe is highly impressed with the diligent work of this team of members after the major breakthrough.

