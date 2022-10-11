Limpopo prosecutor guilty as charged for accepting R6 000 bribe

A Limpopo prosecutor has been found guilty of extorting a bribe from the parents of a minor who was arrested and charged with reckless and negligent driving.

Leonard Ratshilumela Makhado, 50, appeared at the Giyani Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for corruption on Monday, and the case was postponed to November 21 for sentencing. Makhado was remanded in police custody.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo, said Makhado was arrested and charged with corruption at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou by the directorate for priority crime investigation unit (Hawks) during an undercover operation in May 2020.

This after he demanded a R6 000 bribe from the parents of a minor and promised to squash the charges.

In his plea, Makhado admitted that he accepted a gratification of R6 000 with intent to destroy the docket against the suspect, instead of referring the case to the child justice court.

Makhado also faces four counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder after he tried to kill state witnesses in the case by dousing their house with petrol and setting it alight, according to Malabi-Dzhangi.

He goes on trial at the Sibasa magistrate’s court on January 24.

“The National Prosecuting Authority condemns the behaviour of the former prosecutor and is disappointed that someone in his position could commit such crimes,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“We further commend the good work of police officers and the prosecutor who acted accordingly to ensure that justice is served, even against one of our own, when they come into conflict with the law.”

