Limpopo serial rapist to spend rest of his life in jail

A Limpopo serial rapist, Ndivhuwo Tshisikhawe, was on Wednesday handed eight life sentences and at least 100 years imprisonment by the Thohoyandou High Court after a series of rapes and housebreakings.

Tshisikhawe was charged with two counts of housebreaking with intent to rape, three counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of kidnapping, and eight counts of rape – to which he pleaded not guilty.

The 29-year-old convict is said to have targeted the areas of Lwamondo, Duthuni, Tshisaulu and Mvelaphanda villages in Limpopo between March 2015 and July 2017.

“He would enter the homestead of the victims, threaten the victims with a knife and rob them of money, bank cards and cellphones,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

“After the arrest, Tshisikhawe escaped from lawful custody on 19 July 2017 and was re-arrested after three weeks.”

