Man denied bail as robberies targeting delivery men grip Gauteng

A growing number of delivery drivers are refusing to service certain areas in Gauteng for fear of placing their lives in jeopardy.

This as the attacks on delivery drivers continue to rise in the province, and one such perpetrator is Nkosana Makhubo, who thought he would get away with robbery. Makhubo now faces possible time behind bars.

On Wednesday, he was denied bail by a magistrate’s court in Atteridgeville, on the west of Pretoria, where he appeared on charges of robbing a Takealot delivery man.

Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said the complainant was on his way to Lotus Gardens in the capital after delivering food when two vehicles blocked his motorbike.

“Three men robbed him of his money, bank cards, and two cellphones while threatening him with a knife and a firearm,” said Mahanjana.

Makhubo, 33, was arrested on September 3. Police investigations have since revealed that the accused faces six other offences.

When he appeared in court, Makhubo pleaded with the magistrate to release him on R1 000 bail, sighting ill-health.

“The state opposed his bail application and told the court that Makhubo was currently out on probation after he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for rape. Therefore, he was likely to commit another offence should he be released on bail,” said Mahanjana.

The magistrate agreed with the state and said there were no exceptional circumstances that warrant the accused to be released on bail. He is back in court on October 12.

