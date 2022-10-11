Man suspected of killing sex workers back in court on Tuesday

A 20-year-old man suspected of having murdered six women believed to be sex workers was charged with one count of murder when he appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

He was arrested in Selby on Sunday. Phindi Mjonondwana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said a caretaker was washing a car when he noticed a foul smell coming out of the unused building in the vicinity.

“Upon investigating, he found a dead woman’s body and then called the owner of the business premises,” said Mjonondwana.

“The matter was reported to the Johannesburg Central police station. Once police arrived, and upon searching the premises, further five female bodies were discovered.”

The NPA said it was still investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the other decomposed bodies which were found on the premises.

The police have also not ruled out that more bodies may be discovered during the investigation. The case has been postponed to October 18 for bail proceedings

