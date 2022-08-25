More Nasrec cash-in-transit suspects apprehended

Two more suspects in the deadly Nasrec heist south of Joburg, on August 12 have been arrested and will appear in court on Thursday.

They face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, illegal possession of firearms and attempted murder.

The other suspects, Luyanda Mzizi was arrested on the scene while Bongani Jele was arrested a few days later. The pair appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on 23 August and the matter was postponed to 31 August for a bail application.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said a man was driving a cash-in-transit vehicle along Nasrec Road with his crew when they suddenly came under gun fire from unknown suspects. When the van came to a stop, the suspects allegedly robbed the occupants of their cellphones and one firearm before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Johannesburg Flying Squad intercepted the getaway car and a gun battle ensued after the suspects shot at the police.

Four suspects, Vusumuzi Mosses Botile, Sibongiseni Remember Hlengwa, Mandlenkosi Freeman Zikhali, Hector Sihle Buthelezi died in the shootout.

