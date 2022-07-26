Mpumalanga pensioner and her sons arrested for cop murder

A 72-year-old woman and her sons have been arrested following the alleged hijacking and murder of a traffic cop in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Off-duty traffic officer Thabo Mashego was hijacked and killed on Friday night. Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the police received a tip-off about a suspicious car parked behind a certain house in Angincourt outside Bushbuckridge

“The information led members to a house in Angincourt outside Bushbuckridge where upon arrival, they found an elderly woman and the vehicle. Upon thoroughly checking the vehicle, members also discovered that the car battery had been removed and hidden inside the bedroom of the woman’s 46-year-old son,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala said the elderly woman and two of her sons were arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle.

“Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the suspects and further link them to a hijacking and murder case.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the three suspects.

“Apart from collaborating with members of the community, chances of winning the war against crime becomes a mammoth task,” said Manamela.

“We really appreciate the community for playing their role through sharing of information with the police who swiftly acted, and we trust that justice will be served for the victim’s family.”

The suspects are expected to appear at the Mkhuhlu magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga soon to answer to charges of hijacking and murder.

