Multi-disciplinary police operation pounces on illegal distillery

A joint police operation pounced on an illegal micro distillery in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg on Tuesday and put to jail 11 people found on the premises.

The operation, conducted by members of crime intelligence, provincial investigation unit, Ekurhuleni trio task team, SAPS Katlehong, DPCI [directorate for priority crime investigation], immigration officers, and brand protectors followed up on a tip-off about a group of people who were manufacturing illicit alcohol in the township.

During the operation, illicit liquor with an estimated street value of R5-million was confiscated and the micro distillery was shut down. Ten of the 11 people arrested during the raid are suspected to be foreigners and will be processed by Home Affairs.

“The suspects will be charged with operating an illegal micro distillery, contravening the Liquor Act and unlawful possession of ethanol,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

