North West mother in court for murder of her baby

A 28-year-old woman is expected to appear at the Taung magistrate’s court on Monday to face charges of killing her baby.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the woman’s grandparents told the police that she was seen leaving with the child but returned home alone an hour later.

“Upon questioning her about the whereabouts of her child, she could not give any explanation and the police were contacted,” said Myburgh.

“Subsequent investigations led the police to an open bushy area where the body of the baby was found on Saturday afternoon.”

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the baby died from a stab wound to the neck.

“The baby was declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Rescue Services paramedics. The 28-year-old mother was immediately arrested.”

