North West University student found dead in his room

A young student’s lifeless body was found in his room at the North West University’s Mahikeng campus at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the men in blue were now searching for the suspects, who they believe killed the 21-year-old.

“According to information received, the victim was found lying on his bed by a friend. It is alleged that the victim was last seen on Friday night, 10 June 2022, with his friends,” said Funani.

After failing to reach him on his cellphone for the entire weekend, his parents became suspicious. Funani said a post-mortem report has revealed that the student sustained injuries to the head and in other parts of his body.

“The police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact investigating officer, Sergeant Neo Motswadira, on 079 897 1944 or to call the SAPS Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via MySAPS App.”

