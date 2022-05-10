Ntuthuko Shoba’s presentencing proceedings postponed

The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday postponed the proceedings in the gruesome murder case of Tshogofatso Pule to July 28 after establishing that presentencing reports were not complete.

Pule died from a gunshot wound and was later found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in Roodepoort in June 2020. At the time, she was heavily pregnant with the child of Ntuthuko Shoba, who was convicted of the murder in March 2022.

Shoba was found guilty of premeditated murder, which according to the Criminal Law Amendment Act warrants life imprisonment.

Shoba, the former JSE analyst, is believed to have hired a hitman, Muzikayise Malephane, to carry out the murder. Malephane pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 20 years in jail in February 2021. He told the court that Shoba masterminded the hit for R70 000.

In passing judgment in March 2022, judge Stuart Wilson said the question before the court was whether Malephane killed Pule at Shoba’s request, and in the expectation that Shoba would pay him to do so.

This story has been updated

