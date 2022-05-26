Police Minister Bheki Cele visits Mthatha following Namhla’s murder

Police Minister Bheki Cele will visit the Mthatha police station on Thursday following the gruesome murder of Namhla Mtwa.

His visit also comes after the provincial police commissioner, Major-General Nomthetheleli Mene, ordered a manhunt for Mtwa’s murderer.

The 35-year-old, who worked at the OR Tambo district municipality’s budget and treasury office, was shot nine times outside her home on April 21. Several protests have been held demanding justice for Mtwa.

Lirandzu Themba, the spokesperson for the police, said the brutal killing of Mtwa has again shone the spotlight on gender-based violence and femicide, a crime that remains a priority for the men in blue.

Disturbing images and WhatsApp conversations between Mtwa and her alleged lover have surfaced on social media detailing her physical and emotional abuse at the hands of the man.

Angry protestors marched to the Mthatha police station on Wednesday and threatened to unleash a citizen’s arrest if the police failed to bring to book the man accused of killing Mtwa.

The suspect is believed to be a prominent businessman and member of the ANC in the Eastern Cape. The businessman has since denied any wrongdoing.

