E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Police on the hunt for murderers of mayor Moses Maluleke

By Nompilo Zulu

The police have activated a 72-hour plan in search of three suspects who killed the mayor of Collins Chabane local municipality, Moses Maluleke, in Limpopo on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said on Friday: “The national commissioner of police, General Fannie Masemola, has directed the provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe to mobilise maximum resources to apprehend those responsible for the murder of the mayor of Collins Chabane local municipality in Limpopo.”

According to Mathe, Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home in Limpopo. The mayor’s 18-year-old son was wounded during the home invasion.

Mathe said the three gunmen entered Maluleke’s home in Saselamani village at 7pm and demanded money. “When the pair could not comply with the suspects’ instructions, they were allegedly shot at by the trio.

“The mayor succumbed to his injuries on the scene and his son survived [and is receiving treatment at the hospital]. A case of murder and attempted murder has been registered. and police have launched a manhunt for the group of suspects,” said Mathe.

This is a developing story…

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.