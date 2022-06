Two suspects involved in a shooting that left five people injured, including two school children, were apprehended on Thursday.

The Lancea Vale Secondary School pupils in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg were walking back home on Wednesday when they were shot at randomly. The shooting happened at Nigel flat in Alberg Street Extension. Some of the victims, two aged 18, a 19-year-old, as well as a 26-year-old were admitted to a health facility for medical observation.

Eldorado Park police spokesperson Sergeant Roxanne Gibb said a maximum mobilisation of resources led to the arrest of the suspects in Ennerdale on Thursday.