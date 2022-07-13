Presidency refutes advocate Malesela Teffo’s ‘mischievous claims’

President Cyril Ramaphosa strongly refutes the false allegations made by advocate Malesela Teffo that he was behind his alleged intimidation, the office of the president said on Wednesday.

“The Presidency finds these unsubstantiated and baseless claims mischievous and harmful to the standing of the Office of the President. The Presidency does not participate in criminal investigations or trials and is not involved in any perceived or actual harassment of advocate [Malesela] Teffo,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“As an officer of the court and a professional in the legal fraternity, advocate Teffo must appreciate the level of veracity that is necessary to support such claims about any institution or individual. The Presidency espouses the values of our constitution and cherishes the protection, safety and justice for all.”

Announcing his withdrawal from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday, Teffo mentioned that he was doing so because of the interference from “number one’s office”.

Teffo, who was representing four of the five men accused of killing the former Bafana Bafana skipper on October 26 2014, said his life was being threatened and that he was suffering harassment from the state and the court.

Meyiwa was gunned down while visiting the home of his girlfriend and baby-mama Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg in what was widely believed to have been a robbery gone terribly wrong.

