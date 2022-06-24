Protect elderly even from their own, plead police in Gqeberha

The police in Gqeberha are calling on communities to stop concealing domestic violence in their neighbourhoods and to report the crimes immediately.

This after a 38-year-old man was arrested for the alleged murder of his mother on Thursday.

“Such abuse at the hands of a callous perpetrator must be fought by all. We urge communities not to keep silent, instead to immediately report domestic violence to police,” said acting Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso.

“It is sad when a parent’s life is taken away in such a gruesome manner by their own child/children whom they have protected and nurtured. The elderly are under great strain, and as a society we all need to play our part in ensuring that they are safe, even from their own.”

Ntombizana Frans, 64, was found dead on the kitchen floor of her home in Walmer township after the police received a tip-off flagging domestic abuse at about 11am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “On arrival, the police found the son leaving the premises. He was instructed to open the locked door. The body of an elderly woman was found lying on the kitchen floor. She had multiple stab wounds to the body.”

According to Naidu, it is alleged that Frans and her son were constantly fighting at the house they shared, however, she never reported the violence to the police.

“[The son] was arrested and detained on a charge of murder. He is expected to appear at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday, June 27. The motive for the gruesome attack is yet to be established,” added Naidu.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development on Wednesday invited public comments on the Domestic Violence Act regulations, directives, and tariffs signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January.

Steve Mahlangu, spokesperson for the department, said the three pieces of legislation are aimed at strengthening efforts to combat gender-based violence.

“The enacted legislation is a deliverable from the national strategic plan of gender-based violence and femicide, which was called for at the November 2018 Presidential Summit against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide,” said Mahlangu.

“The Department of Justice and Constitutional Department invites the public to submit comments on the draft regulations, directives, and tariffs under the Domestic Violence Act, 1998 [Act No.116 of 1998]. The comments must be submitted to Mr Makhubela Mokulubete by no later than Friday, 8 July 2022 on *protected email* .”

Mahlangu added: “The directives are aimed at assisting the clerks of the courts as contemplated in section 18A, and the tariffs of compensation payable to the electronic communications service providers as contemplated in section 5B(9) of the act.

“They are intended to repeal and replace the regulations published under government notice No. R. 1311 of 5 November 1999.”

