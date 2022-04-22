E-edition
Senzo Meyiwa ‘killers’ plead not guilty to all charges

By Anelisa Sibanda
The late Soccer Star Senzo Meyiwa

Five men linked with the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 pleaded not guilty to all charges when the trial resumed at the Pretoria High Court on Friday.

The suspects are charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Legal representative for accused number one to four, advocate Malesela Teffo, has applied to have Mthobisi Mncube, one of the accused, removed from Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria because his life is in danger.

“He will be six feet under when this trial proceeds. He is being tortured. Can he be placed back at Sun City [Johannesburg Prison],” said Teffo.

The trial continues.

