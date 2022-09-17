Serial rapist who lured women with ‘job offers’ jailed for life

Sibusiso Khoza, a serial rapist who raped seven women, will rot in jail after he was found guilty and sentenced to four life terms behind bars by the Pretoria High Court.

While sentencing Khoza on Friday, the high court found that he seduced the women by promising them jobs. The women, aged 21 to 37, were targeted and attacked between January and March 2021.

Lumka Mananyana, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said Khoza would advertise job opportunities on social media or approach the victims in person.

“After his victims show interest in the job, he would ask to meet them at a date and place identified by him,” said Mahanjana.

“At the meeting, he would ask them to walk with him to the potential employer, but instead he would take them to a corn field in Putfontein [outside Benoni in Ekurhuleni], where he raped and threatened them with a firearm and knife.

“After raping them, he would rob them of their belongings such as money and cellphones.”

Khoza pleaded not guilty to the charges but the court said it was convinced that he committed the crimes characterised by violence. It also said he did not show remorse.

