Shop owner arrested for selling schedule six medicine without licence

A 70-year-old supermarket owner, Hassim Hassim, selling schedule six medicine without proper licence, appeared at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Friday.

Hassim faces a charge of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks’ serious commercial crimes investigation team, together with the inspectors from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, had received a tip-off and arrested Hassim on Wednesday.

“The said medication is supposed to be sold by a pharmacist upon presentation of prescription from a qualified doctor. The authorities seized medication that include ointments, creams and capsules worth a combined value surpassing R100 000.

The matter was remanded to the July 29.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author