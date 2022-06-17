E-edition
Subscribe
Crime

Shop owner arrested for selling schedule six medicine without licence

By Somaya Stockenstroom

A 70-year-old supermarket owner, Hassim Hassim, selling schedule six medicine without proper licence, appeared at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Friday.

Hassim faces a charge of contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks’ serious commercial crimes investigation team, together with the inspectors from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, had received a tip-off and arrested Hassim on Wednesday.

“The said medication is supposed to be sold by a pharmacist upon presentation of prescription from a qualified doctor. The authorities seized medication that include ointments, creams and capsules worth a combined value surpassing R100 000.

The matter was remanded to the July 29.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.