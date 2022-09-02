Spokesperson Wisani Ngobeni nabbed for attacking motorists

Gauteng Gambling Board spokesperson Wisani Ngobeni was on Friday morning arrested and detained at the Ritavi Police station in Limpopo for several counts of malicious damage to property.

This after Ngobeni, the former spokesperson for former Transport Minister Dina Pule, allegedly smashed about 15 vehicles with a rock along the main road of Nkowankowa section C and Mariveni village outside Tzaneen.

According to an aggrieved motorist whose car was among those damaged, Ngobeni was driving towards DZJ Mtebule High School in section B around 7am when his car started zig zagging on the road.

He said as a result of his reckless driving, scores of school children who were walking to the school had to dive for cover and were almost hit by his car.

The motorist, who did not want to be named, said the drama started when Ngobeni’s vehicle, a white Discovery 3, got stuck near the school after he apparently ran out of fuel.

The former Sunday Times and Mail & Guardian investigative journalist, who was clad in a yellow Kaizer Chiefs T-shirt, black pants and flip-flops, got out of the vehicle, grabbed a rock and started smashing the vehicles.

“He was standing in the middle of the road after his car got stuck. He had a stone in his hand, and he hit the first car that came his way, damaging the lights and the windscreen,” said the motorist.

The motorist further said Ngobeni, who is also former spokesperson for the then Free State Premier Ace Magashule, did not stop there, he started walking towards the oncoming traffic, damaging other cars.

“This lasted for about 30 minutes. He probably covered a kilometer and half while damaging people’s cars. Other motorists contacted the police. However, the community intervened and attacked Ngobeni before the cops could arrive on the scene,” said the motorist.

Estimating the cost of the damage, the motorist said it could be close to a million rand, because the damage was immense and involves many cars.

He said some of the cars damaged include Volkswagen Polo, Opel and Ford Figo.

“He broke the windscreen and sunroof of my car. I have already received a quotation, it is R50 000, imagine how much it would be for all the cars that were smashed,” he said.

The motorist said they went to the police station to get a case number but they were informed that there was no case opened yet. He said the police’s response was frustrating because insurance would not cover the incidents if there is no case number.

Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that a 35-year-old man has been arrested for several counts of malicious damage to property and will appear in the Ritavi magistrate’s court on Monday.

