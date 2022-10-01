Suspected cash-in-transit heist mastermind nabbed after Hawks operation

A suspected cash-in transit mastermind has been arrested in Soweto after an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team working with metro police and private securities on Friday.

Police Spokesperson captain Lloyd Ramovha said the 41-year-old, who is possibly linked to recent cash-in-transit robberies, was arrested in the wee hours of Friday at Orlando East, along Mane street in Soweto.

“This was after information was received and swiftly acted upon. On arrival, the premises were penetrated. The suspect was apprehended, the resultant search of his room uncovered firearms and variety of ammunition,” he said.

Ramovha said that weapons uncovered include a dashboard rifle with three magazines filled with about 120 ammunition and a pistol, also with ammunition . A network signal jamming device was also seized.

The suspect, said Ramovha, was charged with possession of prohibited firearms and ammunitions and is expected to appear at the local court on October 3 2022.

