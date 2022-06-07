Tazne van Wyk’s trial delayed after attack on her ‘murderer’

Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk’s rape and murder trial has been delayed after the accused, Moehydien Pangaker, was attacked on his way to court.

Pangaker appeared briefly at the Western Cape High Court on Monday where he revealed the injuries that he sustained during the attack. He is said to have been attacked by two men in a truck that was transporting inmates from Pollsmoor Prison.

The court postponed the trial to Wednesday to allow Pangaker to receive medical treatment and to recover from his injuries.

Tazne was last seen walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in Elsies River, Western Cape in 2020. Her kidnapper, who is believed to have lured her, was arrested a week later in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

Out on parole at the time of Tazne’s murder for the crimes dating back to 1981, Pangaker led the police to the girl’s mutilated body in a stormwater drain along the N1 highway near Worcester in the Western Cape.

