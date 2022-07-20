Thabo Maake gets life sentence for killing girlfriend

Convicted killer Thabo Maake has been sent to jail for life by the high court in Johannesburg for the murder of his then girlfriend Thokozile Kubheka.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the 39-year-old was sentenced to three years for malicious damage to property, 12 months for assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, and life imprisonment for murder.

Mjonondwane said the sentences will run concurrently, noting that Kubheka was in a violent relationship with the accused.

“Two months before her death, the accused proceeded to the deceased’s parental home in possession of a canister containing petrol and set clothing and several items belonging to the deceased and her siblings alight,” said Mjonondwane.

“Before her death, Maake threatened to kill the deceased in the presence of her mother and 12-year-old daughter.”

It is reported that in July 2020, the accused assaulted Kubheka severely in the presence of his male friend who later informed Kubheka’s family about the assault.

“They tried calling her, to no avail, which prompted them to start looking for her. The family members found the accused hanging around with his friends at a car wash. They enquired about the whereabouts of the deceased and he gave them various explanations, which did not tie up.

“The accused handed the keys to the house he was renting with the deceased and fled to his parental home. Upon entering the house, they found the deceased’s lifeless body lying on the floor with a rope tied around her neck. The accused was arrested by the police at his parental home where he was found hiding under a bed.”

