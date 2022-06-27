Thirty-nine people rescued from alleged human traffickers

Two suspects in police custody are appearing at the Belfast Magistrate’s Court today after 39 people including women and children were rescued from a farm in Belfast, Mpumalanga on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogalewo said the suspects, aged 32, will answer to charges of human trafficking.

It is alleged that the 39 victims, including seven women, nine children under the age of five and 23 men over the age of 18 were brought into the country illegally from Mozambique.

The son of the farm owner and one trafficker would allegedly meet and pay the driver of a taxi transporting group. The victims would then be forced to start working at the farm.

Mogalewo said the victims were rescued through the efforts of members of the Nelspruit serious organised crime, flying squad, Department of Labour and Home Affairs.

“The rescued victims will be kept at a place of safety in Witbank and the two suspects will appear at the Belfast magistrate’s court on charges of trafficking.

He added that more arrests were expected.

