Tourism Minister Sisulu condemns murder of German tourist

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed shock and sadness over the brutal murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga on Monday.

The tourist was fatally shot by a group of criminals while traveling with friends in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road en-route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari Lodge. They were stopped by three armed suspects who were driving in a VW Caddy.

“Our country receives a large number of tourists from all over the globe, including Germany. The high number of tourists is one of the ways in which our tourism sector has been able to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Sisulu.

She called for a speedy arrest and harsh punishment to be meted out on the suspects. “Tourism is one of our economic drivers and a provider of jobs for the youth. We must work hard to protect this industry.”

She said the gruesome death of the tourist will put a dent on fast-growing tourist numbers after the first half of the year showed a staggering increase in arrivals.

“This crime will not deter us. We will continue to intensify targeted communication on our digital platforms to sell South Africa as a destination of choice, inviting the world to come and ‘live again’ with us”.

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author