TS Galaxy goalkeeper looks on the bright side after hijacking

TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi has opened up about his ordeal when he was hijacked in Soweto in February.

The Nquthu-born shot-stopper was travelling with his brother when thugs pounced, leaving him nursing stab wounds to his stomach and back.

“My brother and I were from our mother’s house in Soweto around 6pm when two men approached the car we were in. They stabbed us as we fought with them and took our car,” said Buthelezi, adding that he has fully recovered from the attack.

Buthelezi shared that he now feels strong physically and mentally, noting that he had accepted his ordeal and moved on with life.

He also mentioned that he has not opened a case because there is no proof or footage to present as evidence to the cops.

“Besides the proof that we did not have, I also didn’t want to dwell on it [the attack] because I knew that opening a case would take me back to the incident, and I would have to relive that moment.

“The car tracker managed to find the car, even though it was in a bad state.”

Buthelezi said he is grateful to be doing what he loves and shared his long-term plans.

“I am happy to be back in action so soon because I missed only two games. It is by God’s grace that I am still here. In my long-term goals as a professional footballer, I want to be in the football industry for a long time.

“That will give me enough time to realise my dreams and to have some things on the side that will benefit my family when the time comes to hang my boots.”

