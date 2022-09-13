Tsakane man found guilty for raping roommate’s girlfriend

The Tsakane Regional Court found Justice Bhekizenzo Mbuyazi guilty this week for raping his friend’s 31year girlfriend in January 2020.

The woman is said to have visited her boyfriend in Tsakane. But when she arrived at his place, he was still at work, and his roommate, Mbuyazi, told her to wait as he was on his way.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “The complaint waited in her boyfriend’s room and slept, while sleeping Mbuyazi came in and threatened her with a beer bottle, told her not to shout and proceeded to rape her. In the morning, she left and reported the matter to the police.”

Mahanjana said Mbuyazi was arrested two days later and pleaded not guilty to the charge against him. He told the court the intercourse was consensual, but the court found the 37-year-old’s version of events not to be consistent.

The matter was postponed to 26 September 2022 for sentencing.

