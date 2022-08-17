Wife slapped with 27 years for orchestrating husband murder with boyfriend

Mapula Manaka has been slapped with 27 years imprisonment by Polokwane High Court for orchestrating the murder of her husband, Archie Manaka.

The High court in Polokwane heard that the deceased’s wife and her boyfriend plotted the murder three years ago against her husband, who was an IT Specialist in Polokwane.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said on 8 April 2020, the deceased was attacked and stabbed several times at his home in Moletjie, Ga-Makweya, in the Seshego policing area outside the City of Polokwane, during what was believed to be a house robbery.

“When the police arrived at the scene, the deceased’s wife reported that three unknown suspects forcefully entered the house, attacked her husband and took an undiclosed amount of money, laptop and fled the scene. Cases of murder and robbery were opened. The Police investigations and manhunt for the suspects involved ensued,” said Seabi.

Police established a Special Task Team comprising the Provincial Tracking Team, Provincial Investigation Unit and Provincial Crime Intelligence Unit which spearheaded the investigation.

The deceased’s wife, her boyfriend Agrinate Makhubela, aged 27 and his accomplice aged 30, were arrested after few months after the incident, confirmed the police.

Seabi said: “The investigating officer Detective Sergeant Noko Mashitisho attached to the Provincial Investigation Unit successfully opposed bail and the accused were kept in custody until the finalisation of trial. The third accused has since turned into a state witness. “

The case against the accused’s boyfriend Agrinate Makhubela, is yet to be finalised in court. The accused was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for murder and seven years for conspiracy to commit murder.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning the accused will serve an effective 20 years imprisonment.

Author