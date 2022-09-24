Angloplat launches R35m student debt relief programme

Anglo American Platinum (Angloplat) has launched a R35-million student debt relief programme to help students in institutions of higher learning.

The programme will rescue struggling students who are enrolled at any tertiary institution and live within the company’s host communities.

Yvonne Mfolo, executive head of corporate affairs and sustainable impact at Angloplat, said many students are unable to graduate because their debt.

“Often young people, unable to pay their student fees, cannot get their qualifications which in turn leads to them not being able to apply for jobs. This debt relief programme is a simple way to get the youth from our host communities out of that trap and allow them to go forth and build careers for themselves,” said Mfolo.

The debt relief programme falls under the company’s R400-million Covid-19 and unrest response initiative to respond to the negative economic impact as a result of the pandemic and the effects of the riots in July 2021.

Students who are eligible for the debt relief fund need to have completed their studies in any field, are currently studying and have debt that is not older than two years.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author