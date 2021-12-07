Basic Education is pleased Matric examinations concluded without major incidents

Johannesburg – The Department of Basic Education is pleased that the National Senior Certificate ( examinations have come to an end without major incidents that could compromise the examination proceedings.

The department in a statement said although incidents of some candidates caught with crib notes and cellphones were reported, there are no confirmed reported serious irregularities that could threaten the credibility, integrity, and image of the examinations.

The five-week-long examination began on 27 October and was written in 6 326 public examination centres, 526 independent centres, and 326 designated centres.

A total of 897 786 candidates registered to sit for the November 2021 NSC examinations, comprising 735 677 full-time candidates and 162 109 part-time candidates.

The department affirmed that it had put in place various measures that assisted in safeguarding the examinations at various points.

“The Department thanks all learners, teachers, and school management teams for the resilience they have shown in braving the pandemic with a single goal of ensuring that the Class of 2021 receives optimum support,” the statement read.

The Department further extended sincere gratitude to officials in the Provincial Education Departments, Partners, Educational Stakeholders, Parents and Civil Society organisations (NGOs) for going beyond the call of duty to assist and support Grade 12 learners before and during the examinations.

Marking is scheduled to commence in earnest on 8 December and end on 22 December 2021. More than 41 500 markers have been appointed to mark the scripts at 193 centres located in 9 provinces.

Furthermore, the Department has increased the number of marking centres to ensure better compliance to Covid-19 protocols.

“All marking centres will implement stringent Covid- 19 protocols including daily screening, the appointment of compliance officers, the supply of masks, sanitising stations as well as social distancing.

“Back-up marking centres have been organized in case an outbreak occurs at a specific centre and there is a need to relocate,” said the department.

The Department also said it is working very closely with the Department of Health to ensure that all marking centres are fully compliant with the Health and Safety Protocols and to deal with any emergency that may occur.