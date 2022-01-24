Boitumelong Primary School pupils locked out for not paying fees

Johannesburg – The parents of pupils at Boitumelong Primary School in Boitumelong township near Bloemhof, North West, have welcomed the provincial education department’s decision to probe Mandi Dlamini, the school principal.

The parents alleged that Dlamini denied the pupils entry into the premises for failure to pay R100 school fees.

Mpho Franscis, one of disgruntled parents, said the principal was uncooperative during a meeting last Friday.

“We were aggrieved because our children were deprived of stationery simply because we could not pay those R100,” said Franscis.

“We went outside the schoolyard where we found officials from the EFF who explained to us that they had also gathered to talk to the principal about the same issue.

“However, nothing fruitful came out of their meeting because the principal insisted that the parents had agreed to pay R100 school fees every year.”

Another parent, Portia Maamogwa, said it was sad to see unemployed parents being forced to pay school fees.

“The principal forced us to sign an acknowledgment form of debt. We had no choice but to sign them,” said Maamogwa.

“We agreed to pay those R100 at the end of the month because we were afraid our children would not receive school material.”

Elias Malindi, the spokesperson for the provincial department of education, said parents were not supposed to pay because the primary was a quintile 3 school.

“Indeed, we can confirm that parents were charged a certain amount of money. What we can also confirm is that the school is a fee-free school and parents are not supposed to pay any fee,” said Malindi.

“The department has delegated one of its managers to have consultative engagements with the principal and verify why parents were charged money. If it comes to a push, we will go to the extent of refunding those parents who were charged.”

EFF regional secretary in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati region, Justice Dabampe, said they were disgusted at the manner in which Dlamini handled this matter.

“It is worrisome to learn that there are some schools in the region that have taken a posture to coerce parents to pay what they disguise as a donation,” said Dabampe.

“Our people are unemployed and continue to be subjected to poverty. So, every child should be provided with free education. To our surprise, the arrogant and misinformed principal chased away the parents who did not have the money, while others were coerced to sign the acknowledgment forms of debt.”

He alleged that the principal even called the police on parents who did not have the money for school fees.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author