Bonang Mohale begins his tenure as UFS Chancellor

Prominent businessman Bonang Mohale has officially taken over as chancellor of the University of the Free State (UFS).

Mohale replaces Khotso Mokhele, whose term as Chancellor came to an end on Wednesday – Mokhele served two terms.

Mohale’s most recent high profile position has been as CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), a forum which brings together the leadership of South Africa’s most successful and influential big business.

Prior to joining BLSA, Prof Mohale ended a distinguished term as Vice-President of Upstream and Chairman of Shell South Africa (Pty) Limited at the end of June 2017.

He is currently chairman of JSE-listed Bidvest Group.

He also sits on boards of Swiss Re Africa Limited, Rand Merchant Bank Limited (RMB), the Automobile Association of South Africa, and SBV.

The straight talking Mohale has a Certificate in Marketing and Sales Management, a Diploma in Marketing Management (IMM), a Post-graduate advanced diploma in Marketing Management (IMM) and Basics of Pharmacology from Wits Medical School.

Apart from his business acumen, he is also an author. He recently published a book called Lift As You Rise.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo