Central TVET College hosts first graduations since Covid hit

It was a moment of pride and joy when 31-year-old Jabulani Mtileni addressed graduands, students, staff and family members at his alma mater the Central Johannesburg Technical and Vocational Training and Education (TVET) College in Doornfontein on Monday on the first day of its week-long graduation ceremonies.

Mtileni, who has been appointed accountant by auditing firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo, personifies the role TVET colleges play in broadening access to higher education and bridging the skills gaps by offering training and then connecting students with potential employees through apprenticeships and internships.

Mtileni, who completed his certificate in financial management in 2019, joined the audit firm as intern to complete the required 18-months experiential training for him to be awarded the national diploma in financial management.

When he completed his training, the firm offered him a permanent position as an account assistant. Three months ago, he was promoted to accountant.

Mtileni, from Bushbuckridge in Limpopo, said he was honoured to get the opportunity to talk to students who have completed their N6 and were going to be awarded their national certificates in humanities and business, as well as engineering studies.

“I wanted them to know that whether they are still in college or are at the workplace, they must work hard to achieve their goals. At the workplace, they must also work very hard to stand out and leave a good impression with their employers,” he said.

“Education opens a lot of doors. Hard work and determination are key in ensuring that you achieve your goals.”

The college, popularly known as CJC, has eight campuses in Johannesburg – next to Ellis Park Stadium in Doornfontein, Alexandra, Riverlea, Laanglagte, Troyeville, Crown Mine, Parktown and Smit Street.

It offers courses in programmes including clothing production; art and design; music performance and studio work; civil, electrical and mechanical engineering; marketing and human resource management; and financial and business management.

The college, which is hosting its first graduations since the outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020, will confer certificates and diplomas for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The ceremonies will take place over seven days from Tuesday with the awarding of certificates for the first five days and diplomas for the last two days.

