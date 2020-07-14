Close schools with immediate effect – Sadtu

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), the biggest union in the education sector said today, schools should close immediately until after the COVID-19 peak.

The call followed the union’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting. The union said the rate of community transmissions are impacting on schooling.

“The NEC upon receiving all provincial reports about the dire state of the system on the ground thus took the decision to call on the DBE (Department of Basic Education) to suspend all schooling activities with immediate effect until the peak of the pandemic has rescinded,” Sadtu said in a statement.

“The NEC further makes a call that whilst consideration should be made for the Gr 12s class in strictly controlled environments like camps. There should be a consideration to align their examinations in line with the DHET (Department of Higher Education and Training) plans so that pressure and anxiety is addressed.”

Former leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane, who has been critical about the decision to reopen schools said he will approach the courts (again) to force government to close schools after his petition gained nearly 200 000 signatures. The EFF has also been vocal about closing schools in the midst of a surge in new COVIID-19 cases.

South Africa is currently recording a surge in new cases and deaths due to COVID-19. More than 4 000 people have already succumbed to the virus and confirmed cases are approaching the 300 000 mark.

Trade union Solidarity expressed its support for the continuation of the school year despite the coronavirus peak.

Solidarity Deputy CEO for Legal Affairs and Research, Werner Human said: “Every day of postponing the school year only causes further damage to our children’s psychological and educational development. Instead of constantly looking for reasons to stop teaching, we should rather come up with innovative ideas to keep school going as far as possible.”

Author



Kabelo Khumalo