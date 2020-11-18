Contingency plans in place for Gauteng matrics

Contingency plans for matrics are in place in light of the taxi strike currently underway, says the Gauteng Department of Education.

This is after commuters across Gauteng were left stranded this morning after minibus taxi drivers downed tools and blocked roads demanding government deliver on its COVID-19 relief promises.

National Taxi Alliance (NTA) members marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum to the Transport Department.

“Law enforcement agencies also undertook to be vigilant and will guard against any intimidation that may occur. Indeed, it’s unfortunate that we will experience such an inconvenience during this critical time of examination,” said the department in a statement on Wednesday.

The provincial department has encouraged parents to arrange alternative transport for matrics.

“All our chief invigilators are empowered to manage such situations, including facilitation of necessary concession,” the department said, adding that candidates must ensure they reach their examination centres.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi earlier tweeted that all learners who arrived up to an hour late at exam venues, would be given an opportunity to write.

“You can also write your exam at any school closer to you,” he said, adding that buses can pick up learners in uniform with no costs.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), has decided to postpone all the exams that were due to be written today, due to the strike.

“The university would like to apologise for the inconvenience and will communicate new dates for all exams that would have been written today in due course,” the university said, adding that those students already in the exam centres will be allowed to write.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD