CUT hospitality students off to serve at Qatar FIFA World Cup

Two students from the Central University of Technology (CUT) will be travelling to Qatar to serve at the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place from the 20t November to 18 December 2022.

Tshegofatso Thole and Sanele Mangesi are willing and determined to seize the moment with both hands and make the best out of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“We are ready to fly the CUT, the Free State province and the South African flag high in Qatar. We are excited to go out there and showcase all the lessons learnt, skills acquired, and the passion we have developed during our studies here at CUT,” said the duo.

The hospitality students said the advert was circulating that waitresses were needed in Qatar and their alumni sent it to them.

“We were highly sceptical about it but eventually applied. As we were crossing our fingers and praying about this breakthrough, we were called a few days later to be part of the team that is going to Qatar. We are thrilled to be among a select few out of thousand applicants who also wished to seize this moment. That’s when we saw a new turn, new chapter, and new heights for reaching dreams,” said Sanele Mangesi.

On the other hand, Thole said prospective students have paved the way to prove their best capabilities and full determination since the Hotel School is challenging but worth it in the end.

“This is because it exposes students to employment whilst studying, so if they choose to pursue this career, they need to give it their all, keeping in mind that this industry requires the best out of an individual since it is not about knowing how to execute somethings but how to fall in love with what you do,” she added.

Mangesi added that one needs to do their best if they want to reep the best results out of any opportunity they get because you won’t know whom you are serving or who is watching, so it always good to be the best version of your profession.

The two students said this is a living testimony of what they wished to achieve while still studying.

When sharing their future endeavours, Tshegofatso said she wishes to own a wine brand and a sea view lodge here in South Africa, while Sanele Mangesi wants to break into the events and accommodation industry and also own a culinary school.

